Nevada’s new cases of COVID-19 are lowest in a week

Nevada reported 2,281 new coronavirus cases — the lowest daily total in a week — and 20 deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Thursday.

Travis Haldeman, a Clark County Fire Department engineer, uses a nasal swab for a COVID-19 test under the direction of Isaac Nielson, a supervisor at University Medical Center, on the first day of testing operation at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Clark County and UMC are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. The testing operation was relocated from the Thomas & Mack Center. The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 196,379 cases and 2,673 deaths.

The new COVID-19 case numbers were the lowest reported since Dec. 10, when 2,193 were logged.

But the moving seven-day average of daily reported cases increased, reaching 2,550, the state data shows.

The seven-day average of daily recorded deaths, however, decreased from 38 to 34 on Thursday, one day after a record 57 deaths were recorded.

The state’s two-week positivity rate registered its eighth-straight decline, reaching 20.6 percent, which is a 0.1-percentage-point decrease from the previous day.

Clark County on Thursday reported 1,688 additional coronavirus cases, along with 14 new fatalities, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Those figures are included in the state reporting.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 148,411 cases and 2,094 deaths.

