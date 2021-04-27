61°F
Nevada’s new coronavirus cases, deaths remain well above average

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2021 - 11:31 am
 
Dan Heller as the Health & Wellness Pharmacy Practice Coordinator draws up a syringe of the ...
Dan Heller as the Health & Wellness Pharmacy Practice Coordinator draws up a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a limited number are available by appointment in the pharmacy at SmithÕs along North Rampart Blvd. on Monday, March 22, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Tuesday reported 405 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 314,085 COVID-19 cases and 5,444 deaths.

New cases were well above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which dropped to 263. Deaths were nearly four times the two-week average of three fatalities per day.

State public health officials have warned that data reported early in the work week will likely be inflated because the state has stopped posting updates on the weekends. On Monday, the state reported 840 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from Friday through Sunday.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged Tuesday at 5.7 percent.

Clark County’s positive rate remained at 5.5 percent on Tuesday, state data shows.

There were 330 people in Nevada hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday’s report, six more than the previous day.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 295 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths, according to updated figures posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 242,819 cases and 4,281 deaths.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

