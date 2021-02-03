71°F
Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but deaths remain high

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2021 - 11:30 am
 
A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada reported 750 new coronavirus cases and 49 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

Data published on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals to 280,707 cases and 4,373 deaths.

The new cases were below the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 896. Tuesday was the first time the rate had fallen below 1,000 since Nov. 4, when it stood at 996, according to the state data.

The two-week positivity rate, another key forward-looking indicator, dipped to 16.9 percent, a 0.2-percentage-point decrease from the previous day. The rate has declined steadily since Jan. 13, when it hit a peak of 21.7 percent.

Fatalities reported Wednesday were much higher than the two-week moving daily average of 17.

Deaths statistics tend to reflect the state of the pandemic from about five or more weeks ago rather than the current status, state officials have said.

Clark County on Wednesday reported 652 new coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 216,121 cases and 3,351 fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

