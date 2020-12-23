Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases, deaths rebound after technical glitch

Nevada’s daily coronavirus case count rebounded as expected Wednesday following an artificially low count the previous day caused by a technical glitch.

Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine as University Medical Center front-line health care workers receive their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine within the UMC Delta Point Building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s daily coronavirus case count rebounded as expected Wednesday following an artificially low count the previous day caused by a technical glitch.

Figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 2,988 new cases and 46 additional deaths over the preceding day. That brought statewide totals to 209,962 cases and 2,871 deaths since the outbreak began at the start of March.

Figures posted Tuesday by the state reflected an undercount resulting from a data reporting problem in Clark County. With those numbers corrected Wednesday, the state’s daily counts were inflated, though it was not clear by how much.

On its face, Wednesday’s data would be among five highest daily case and death increases reported to date, all of them in December.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The data also showed the state’s moving two-week positivity rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, to 19.7 percent, over the preceding day.

The state’s two-week rolling averages on new tests, cases and deaths all were slightly lower, likely due to Tuesday’s depressed figures.

Hospitalizations of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients were up slightly, to 2,001, according to the state data. In a press briefing, Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, said Wednesday data from the Nevada Hospital Association shows that the state’s continuous cases increases “have now been arrested for approximately 10 days” in the wake of a post-Thanksgiving surge and that any increased hospitalizations as a result of holiday family gatherings “has been fully realized.”

That said, hospitals throughout the state remain at near capacity, underscoring “the importance of remaining diligent and supporting stay at home initiatives during the upcoming holidays so that facilities do not get overwhelmed early in the next year,” Cage said.

To date the state has conducted 1.98 million tests involving 1.12 million people. Nevada potentially will surpass the 2 million mark in tests on Thursday.

Vaccination program, new COVID strain

Also on Wednesday’s press call, Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the state public health laboratory, said no cases of a potentially more virulent strain of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom this week has yet been detected in Nevada. He said current vaccines would be effective against the new strain.

Through Tuesday, more than 16,000 COVID-19 vaccinations using both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered, said Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief in the state Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness. Nevada has received 31,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine so far. The Moderna vaccine began arriving in Monday, and the state expects to receive 50,300 doses in its first allocation.

The state is revising its vaccination rollout plan to reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recommendations on prioritized delivery, incorporating those who are 75 years and older into the Tier Two distribution, McDaniel said.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.