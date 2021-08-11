Nevada’s new COVID cases recede slightly, but deaths remain high

Nevada on Wednesday reported 916 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data.

Vanessa Dizon, a cocktail server at Resorts World Las Vegas, grimaces while receiving a COVID-19 vaccination during an Immunize Nevada vaccine clinic at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. "One it was mostly because I have a son and I know that the Delta variant can actually affect kids," Dizon said of why she chose to get vaccinated. "I guess another reason was that I didn't want to get weekly COVID testing at Resorts World which they require you to do if you're not vaccinated." (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website pushed totals in the state to 368,625 cases and 6,080 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases were slightly lower than the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped from 950 to 926.

That was the second daily decline in the rate in a row, after a steady two-month rise from a recent low of 134 reported on June 10 to a high of 1,105 recorded on Saturday, according to state records.

However, the rate remains at levels not seen since early February.

Fatalities, meanwhile, remained higher than the moving two-week average of 10 deaths reported daily. On Tuesday, the state recorded 40 additional fatalities — the highest single-day increase in nearly six months.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged at 16.3 percent for the second day in a row.

The rate has climbed steadily since hitting a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9. The metric now stands at its highest level since Feb. 2.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

As of Wednesday’s report, there are 1,317 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 38 more than the day prior.

Hospitalizations have been climbing alongside most other disease metrics since June. The metric on Wednesday reached the highest level in more than six months, since 1,322 hospitalizations were recorded on Jan. 28, state data shows.

The surge, which experts say has been fueled by the more-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, has led to a small but noticeable rise in vaccinations in the state.

As of Wednesday, the two-week average of vaccinations stood at 6,243 per day, down slightly from 6,578 per day the previous day but well above the the recent low average of 4,833 doses per day reported on July 15.

State data now show that 48.71 percent of eligible Nevadans 12 and older had been vaccinated, which is 0.06 percentage points higher than the prior day, according to state data.

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 632 new cases and 15 additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 289,746 cases and 4,875 deaths.

The county’s two-week test positivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points on Wednesday, reaching 16.9 percent.

