Nevada’s only national park cuts 20 percent of staff

Five rangers at Great Basin National Park were laid off as a result of the Trump administration’s federal spending reviews.

An entrance to Great Basin National Park and Wheeler Peak is seen July 9, 2023, near Baker. (Carri Geer Thevenot/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Lehman Caves visitor center at Great Basin National Park on Aug. 1, 2022, in Baker. Lehman Caves was dedicated as a national monument in 1922. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Great Basin National Park's Lehman Caves on Aug. 1, 2022, in Baker. Lehman Caves was dedicated as a national monument in 1922. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Milky Way galaxy, along with Mars, center left, shine above Great Basin National Park during the final day of an annual astronomy festival on Sept. 8, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A hiker walks toward Jeff Davis Peak at Great Basin National Park on August 1, 2019 near Baker. (Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Trump administration’s mass layoffs across federal agencies have reached Great Basin National Park, with 20 percent of park staff fired as a result, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Five park rangers who were considered “probationary employees” because they had not yet completed a full year at the park in Baker, a remote portion of unincorporated White Pine County with a few dozen residents, were laid off.

As part of a larger review of federal spending, thousands of federal employees were axed in what some are calling the “Valentine’s Day Massacre” of the agencies that manage the nation’s lands and waters.

Liz Woolsey, the owner of the nearby Bristlecone General Store and Stargazer Inn, said the news hit the community at what was supposed to be a pizza night on Valentine’s Day. The tone quickly shifted from fun to somber.

“My store is now ground zero for everybody coming in and commiserating, sharing, crying and giving,” she said. “They are the most passionate, fun and excellent people that want to be here, that love the park and the community.”

The park is already seeing impacts: Staff issued refunds for this Saturday’s Lehman Cave tours. As of Wednesday, attempts to book cave tours online showed no availability.

‘Valentine’s Day Massacre’ reaches Nevada

It’s a skeleton crew at the park of 77,000 acres that features some of the world’s oldest trees, bristlecone pines, and the wildly popular Lehman Caves. The entire staff totaled about 25, said Woolsey, whose husband served as the park’s superintendent from 2018 to 2023.

Four of the five who were fired live in federal park housing and have 60 days to vacate, Woolsey said. One of the rangers was just a month short of aging out of the probationary period.

The search and rescue unit is down to one staff member, Woolsey said, which is safety concern. Her small business is dependent on outside tourism — a concerning fact as the future of park operations is uncertain.

“I rely on tourism, but we love the resource. We love the community,” Woolsey said. “It’s just outrageous.”

In a public LinkedIn post, park spokesman Travis Mason-Bushman expressed his dismay at the layoffs.

“These are people who lead tours, clean toilets, answer phones, design signs, and support search and rescue operations,” Mason-Bushman wrote. “All to ‘save’ the government less money than Elon Musk’s jet costs in an hour.”

“Is this what the American people voted for?” he added.

Neither the National Park Service nor the White House responded to requests for comment on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.