Nevada’s plan to end daylight saving time passes first big hurdle

Visitors pass by a clock which shows Nevada time at the Hoover Dam as efforts to get rid of Daylight Saving Time continue on Wednesday, March 05, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2025 - 6:05 pm
 

Nevada is a step closer to swearing off a biannual clock change after a bill to exempt the state from daylight saving time passed through part of the Legislature.

Assembly Bill 81, also called “the Lock the Clock Act,” would put the Silver State on standard time year-round beginning in January 2026. In other words, if the bill becomes law, November would be the last time Nevadans change their clocks according to daylight saving time practices.

Proponents argue the bill is about matching the time to a person’s natural circadian rhythm and avoiding the health risks associated with the time change.

Still, AB 81 had some push-back before the floor vote on Thursday, including from Assemblymember Bert Gurr, R-Elko. He said restaurant and golf course managers say they would prefer to have light later in the evenings in the summer.

“We all want to lock the clock, but we want to lock it on Daylight Saving Time,” he said.

Selena La Rue Hatch, D-Reno and the bill sponsor, said the state could not stick to daylight saving time year-round because that is against federal law.

The bill passed in the Assembly, 27-15. It now must be considered by the Senate.

The deadline for most bills to pass out of their house of origin is Tuesday, April 22.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

