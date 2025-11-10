Nevada’s Republican ‘fake electors’ among those pardoned by Trump

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued preemptive pardons for six defendants accused in Nevada’s so-called “fake electors” case that charged prominent Republican Party officials in the state.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks as Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, left, looks on during a press conference hosted by the Donald Trump campaign on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued preemptive pardons for six defendants accused in Nevada’s so-called “fake electors” case, which charged prominent Republican officials in the state.

The “full, complete, and unconditional pardon” has no effect on their Nevada case but would absolve them of future federal charges should they face them.

Longtime Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald and former Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law were two of 77 people listed on the pardon declaration, which was unveiled by U.S. Pardon Attorney Edward Martin in an X post Sunday night.

The other four Nevada defendants are: James Hindle, the state’s party vice chair; James Degraffenreid, the Nevada party’s national committeeman; Shawn Meehan, and Eileen Rice.

McDonald, Law and attorneys who represent them could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the aftermath of the 2020 elections, prosecutors have alleged that the group held a ceremony in Carson City and signed the electoral certificate to give Nevada’s electoral votes to Trump even though former President Joe Biden had just won the battleground state by more than 30,000 votes.

Previously, the case was dismissed by a Clark County judge who ruled that she didn’t have the jurisdiction to deliberate it.

Nevada Attorney General refilled the complaint in Carson City, charging the defendants with felony forgery.

A judge there last month ordered the case to proceed to trial. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Ford’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The pardon declaration, does not apply to Trump himself, who continues to say that he won the 2020 election, an unproven claim. Other prominent names that appeared in the pardon declaration, include: former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark.

The declaration said they were pardoned for their roles in contesting the 2020 results “as well as a any conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

