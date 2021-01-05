Nevada’s revised COVID dashboard has better county-level details

Nevada launched an updated COVID-19 data dashboard, providing the public with more local data about the impact of the coronavirus.

Nevada revised the COVID-19 portal on Jan. 4, 2021. (Screenshot)

The dashboard now contains county-level data about testing, cases, hospitalizations and deaths. For the first time, the data on the page can be downloaded into a Microsoft Excel file.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services compiles and updates the data daily. It can be accessed online at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

“The (department’s) office of analytics continues to review the data and available metrics as Nevada’s COVID response changes to provide the most relevant data,” state COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage said.

The same website now prominently features the state’s current mitigation measures, such as manadated capacity limits at many businesses. If counties or cities impose additional measures, they will be added to the webpage.

The state also rolled out a promised vaccination page to help Nevadans find up-to-date information on the status of the vaccine campaign.

The website includes information on COVID-19 business resources, Nevada’s tiers from the vaccine playbook and screening forms and fact sheets for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There are also Q&As dedicated to vaccine development and distribution. Find that at www.NVCovidFighter.org.

As of Monday, the new vaccine page did not include the specific numbers of doses administered in the state.

The state began distributing the Pfizer vaccine to hospital employees on Dec. 14. The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22.

State officials last updated the COVID-19 data dashboard in October 2020 and said a revised version of the vaccine playbook will be issued in the next week or two.

