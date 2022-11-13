Nevada’s statewide offices evenly split between Democrats, GOP

Democrats will now only hold three of the six constitutional offices after Republicans won races for governor, lieutenant governor and controller during the midterm elections.

Cisco Aguilar, candidate for Nevada Secretary of State, speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

But Democrats held onto one of the cycle's most important races, with Cisco Aguilar clinching victory over Republican Jim Marchant in one of the most closely watched secretary of state races in the country.

But Democrats held onto one of the cycle’s most important races, with Cisco Aguilar clinching victory over Republican Jim Marchant in one of the most closely watched secretary of state races in the country.

“Especially in Nevada, I think voters are looking for somebody who’s pragmatic, who’s honest and going to lead elections in a fair and transparent way,” Aguilar said during a press conference Saturday. “The fact that Marchant was the most dangerous candidate in America and the fact that he wanted to silence Nevada communities, I think Nevada stood up and said, ‘No, that’s not what we want in a secretary of state.”

Marchant, a former state assemblyman, was the leader of the American First Secretary of State Coalition, a conservative group formed to support candidates that spread false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and cast baseless doubts on election voting machines nationwide.

He has also advocated for the use of hand-counting ballots over the use of electronic voting machines and banning the use of universal mail-in ballots.

Aguilar had been trailing his opponent, Republican Jim Marchant, earlier in the week, but was leading the race 48.9 percent to 46.7 percent when The Associated Press called the race on Saturday evening. Aguilar declared victory on Friday.

Marchant could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday night.

ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah hailed the win as evidence of Nevada voters’ rejection of election denialism in a statement shared Friday night.

“Nevada voters made their voices loud and clear, rejecting the “Big Lie” and the dangerous voter fraud myth that led to an insurrection at the Capitol,” he said. “This election, the people of Nevada showed that we want to protect early voting, same-day registration, and voting by mail, while rejecting the notion that we need to adopt draconian ID laws and revert to obsolete and inaccurate methods of administering our elections.”

Incumbent reelected in AG race, treasurer race not yet called

Attorney General Aaron Ford, who became Nevada’s first Black attorney general when he won the position in 2018, was projected to win by the Associated Press on Friday night.

But Ford had already declared victory over his opponent, Republican attorney Sigal Chattah, on Thursday.

“Our electoral win today is a win for justice and for the entire Nevada family. We’re building a stronger, more inclusive future for Nevada together — and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this work,” Ford said in an emailed statement Thursday.

On the same day, Chattah posted a message to her Twitter account thanking her supporters before later deleting the account.

Chattah declined to comment when reached Friday night.

Ford was leading the race Saturday night with 51.1 percent of the vote to Chattah’s 43.5 percent.

Although the Associated Press hasn’t determined a victor in the treasurer’s race, Democratic incumbent Treasurer Zach Conine celebrated his victory in an emailed statement Friday night.

“I am humbled that Nevadans have asked me to continue serving as their State Treasurer, I intend on making them proud over these next four years,” he said. “I plan to keep being the most effective state treasurer that Nevada has ever seen.”

Conine was leading his opponent, Republican Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, 47.7 percent to 46 percent Saturday night.

Conine, who was first elected to the position in 2018, received the endorsement of a number of Republicans, including former state Republican Chair Amy Tarkanian.

In a statement to supporters Saturday night, Fiore said the race had come to an end and thanked her supporters.

“Even though we didn’t achieve the outcome we were hoping for, I remain committed to fighting for principled and proven leadership for Nevadans,” she said. “Thank you again for joining me in our amazing campaign to bring sweeping changes to our state government.”

Fiore, a former state legislator, originally ran for governor before switching to the treasurer’s race before the June primary.

Republican wins

Republican Joe Lombardo officially nabbed the governor’s office Friday night, but not before lieutenant governor candidate Stavros Anthony and controller candidate Andy Matthews declared victory after the Associated Press projected their wins Friday morning.

The Associated Press called the state’s lieutenant governor’s race for Republican Stavros Anthony Friday morning, beating out Democratic appointed incumbent Lisa Cano Burkhead.

“I am very grateful that the residents of the state of Nevada have put their faith in me in being their next lieutenant governor,” Anthony said.

Anthony has held a number of positions, including a 17-year stint on the Las Vegas City Council, seven years on the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents worked for the Metropolitan Police Department for nearly 30 years.

He said he would focus on the responsibilities of lieutenant governor and would promote constitutionally conservative values as the president of the Nevada Senate.

Cano Burkhead, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Steve Sisolak in December 2021, conceded the election on Saturday.

“While the results were not what we hoped, I will never stop fighting for our students, parents or educators. I have a deep belief in democracy, a respect for the electoral process, and faith in the will of Nevada voters,” she said in a statement.

Anthony was leading with 49.5 percent of the votes to Cano Burkhead’s 45.7 percent Saturday evening.

Andy Matthews, a first term state legislator, beat out Democratic former Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel, D-Las Vegas for controller, a position opened when outgoing controller Catherine Byrne decided not to run for reelection.

Matthews held 50.1 percent of the vote to Spiegel’s 45.9 percent as of Saturday evening.

“It’s a real honor to be elected and I’m so grateful to the voters of Nevada for putting this trust in me. I look forward to serving as our next state controller,” Matthews said.

In a statement posted to her campaign website, Spiegel recalled the “bright spots” of the campaign.

“While I’m disappointed in the outcome of my campaign for State Controller, there are a number of bright spots from the campaign,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful journey so far, and I appreciate your help and support.”

