Nevada’s total of COVID-19 cases climbs to 95
The statewide total was up from 86 cases as of late Wednesday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada had reached 95 as of Thursday morning, the state reported.
In addition to the 95 positive tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the state reported 1,626 negative tests and one death stemming from the outbreak.
The state’s total includes results not only from the two public labs in Nevada but also from private labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics.
