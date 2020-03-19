Nevada’s total of COVID-19 cases climbs to 95

The statewide total was up from 86 cases as of late Wednesday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada had reached 95 as of Thursday morning, the state reported.

The statewide total was up from 86 cases as of late Wednesday.

In addition to the 95 positive tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the state reported 1,626 negative tests and one death stemming from the outbreak.

The state’s total includes results not only from the two public labs in Nevada but also from private labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.