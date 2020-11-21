Nevada’s unemployed to face assistance obstacles Saturday

Nevada’s workforce agency said the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Unemployment Insurance systems will be temporarily offline Saturday.

The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the PUA site will be offline Saturday at 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. while the UI site will be offline tomorrow at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“During these times, the sites get very few visitors, making it the optimal time to make regular updates. During this brief window, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials,” the agency said in a release Friday.

Earlier this week, DETR said the PUA site was experiencing “some systemic issues causing the site to throttle, or slow down.” The issue was resolved a day later.

Some 7,200 Nevadans filed for first-time regular unemployment benefits last week, DETR said Friday. That a decrease of about 300 claims from the week before. Still, more than 96,800 Nevadans filed for continued claims in the same period.

The department reported more than 10,700 initial PUA claims were filed last week, down 42 percent from last week’s total of 18,400. More than 77,400 Nevadans filed continued claims at the same time.

