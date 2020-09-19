Nevada’s Voter Registration Day activities going online

National Voter Registration Day is this Tuesday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed some of the usual events online as the Nov. 3 general election draws closer.

(Getty Images)

National Voter Registration Day is this Tuesday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed some of the usual events online as the Nov. 3 general election draws closer.

The Nevada State Democratic Party, UNLV’s Office of Service Learning and Leadership and League of Women Voters of Nevada will all be going online with their events this year.

The Democracy Preparatory Academy at the Agassi Campus will be holding its annual registration drive as normal at its campus gym, 1201 W. Lake Mead Boulevard, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Nevada Republican Party and Nevada secretary of state’s office have previously held voter registration events on National Voter Registration Day, but inquiries as to this year’s plans were not immediately successful.

With the general election just about seven weeks away, it is easier than every to register and vote in Nevada.

Automatic voter registration began at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in 2019.

Any resident may register or update their registration online through registertovotenv.gov up until Oct. 29. Those who are 17-year-old but will be 18 by Nov. 3 may pre-register. Individuals with a felony conviction may also register, provided they meet all requirements and are not currently serving time in prison.

The deadline to register to vote by mail or in person is Oct. 6. However, the state allows for same-day registration during either the early voting period (Oct. 17-30) or on Election Day with a Nevada driver’s license.

As part of changes made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all active Nevada voters will receive a mail ballot. In addition to using the U.S. mail, drop off locations will be available in addition to in-person early voting and voting on Election Day.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.