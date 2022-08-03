89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nevada

Nevadaworks receives big grant to help workers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2022 - 2:00 am
 
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davo ...
Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto addresses the media in January 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las ...
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto addresses the media in January 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

WASHINGTON – A Northern Nevada workforce training program was one of 32 selected by the Biden administration to receive a portion of $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to be announced today, officials said late Tuesday.

Nevadaworks will receive $14.9 million for a program that aims to help underserved, rural and tribal communities with education, training and a commitment from companies to hire people who complete courses.

“This award is for all of us,” said a jubilant Milton Stewart of Nevadaworks during a virtual media conference arranged through the White House and headed by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

A jubilant Stewart and his staff were sitting around a conference table in Nevada as the only group participating in the media Zoom presentation.

The Nevadaworks proposal was one of 32 selected from a pool of 509 applicants for the competitive grant funding under the American Rescue Plan that was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden following the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada’s proposal included participation from colleges, local libraries, organized labor, state and local government agencies, the InterTribal Council as well as private companies in health care, information technology, manufacturing, transportation distribution and logistics.

“This is an incredible investment in our workforce,” Cortez Masto said on the media conference call.

“I can tell you that this investment can be vital to the growth of a diverse, well-trained workforce in Northern Nevada,” Cortez Masto said.

Raimondo said that as the country recovered from the pandemic, which shuttered schools and businesses, workers with four-year college degrees were better able to rejoin the workforce. That wasn’t the case for those without specialized skills.

Raimondo said the goal of the Good Jobs Challenge competitive grant program was to bring employers to the table, create workforce training programs and help workers “secure jobs in growing essential industries and accelerate regional economic development post pandemic with the initiative.”

The Nevadaworks proposal included all-encompassing support from the region: governments, public and higher education, tribal and labor leaders and companies seeking skilled labor.

“It takes a village,” Stewart said in his address to the camera from Reno. “We believe this is great news.”

In addition to Nevada, grant funding for workforce development programs went to states including Alaska, New Mexico, California, Washington, Florida, Texas, Iowa and Alabama.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
The Siegel Group under new scrutiny by county, AG office for evictions
The Siegel Group under new scrutiny by county, AG office for evictions
2
Cashman Center eyed for redevelopment again
Cashman Center eyed for redevelopment again
3
He doubts the 2020 election. Now he’s in charge of voting in Nye County
He doubts the 2020 election. Now he’s in charge of voting in Nye County
4
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
‘We must end this now’: City may settle Badlands cases for $64M
5
Novavax vaccine now available for Clark County residents
Novavax vaccine now available for Clark County residents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources ...
$250M police grant bill passes Senate
By / RJ

The bill, co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., would provide assistance to smaller rural police departments for hiring and training.

Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead speaks at the groundbreaking for the Dream Las Vegas hot ...
Nevada officials call for stronger clean car standards
By Taylor R. Avery / RJ

Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead was joined by state Sen. Fabian Doñate and Assemblywoman Selena Torres to call on federal officials to strengthen clean car standards nationwide.

File - State Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks as Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on, on Wednes ...
Cannizzaro stokes abortion fears about Lombardo
By / RJ

State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro suggested that Republican gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo would sign bills imposing some restrictions on abortion, which is protected under Nevada state law.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, right, stands with his wife Melissa at a Pahrump press conf ...
Nye County commissioner charged with domestic battery
Pahrump Valley Times Staff

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo has been charged with felony domestic battery following allegations that he choked his wife at their Pahrump home in March..