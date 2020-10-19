85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nevada

New business email phishing campaign aims to bilk jobless funds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2020 - 10:51 am
 
Updated October 19, 2020 - 11:53 am

As hundreds of thousands of Nevadans file for unemployment each week, the state’s workforce agency is warning employers of a new email phishing campaign by scammers.

The cybercriminals, impersonating the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, are sending emails to employers from “DETR <notificationalert@ui.nv.gov>” asking recipients to respond to the email for further instruction. The agency said the address is not assoicated with DETR.

DETR has absolutely no involvement with this type of unauthorized practice, does not send these kinds of messages through email and does not ask employers to respond to an email to obtain further instructions,” the agency said Monday in a press release.

DETR urges recipients to delete the correspondence.

Pandemic-related jobless fraud is widespread across the country as state workforce agencies grapple with an influx of bogus unemployment applications. The Labor Department’s Office of Inspector General, the agency’s watchdog office, said recently that it is estimated that criminals have pocketed $26 billion in unemployment benefits this year.

DETR estimates that 100,000 to 200,000 unemployment applications that have been filed are fraudulent.

Last week, U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said his office will prioritize prosecution of unemployment fraud cases moving forward because “because prompt payments or benefits can make a big difference to Nevadans who need help.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
2
President Trump to hold Nevada rally on Sunday
President Trump to hold Nevada rally on Sunday
3
Thousands cheer Trump, boo Biden at Carson City rally
Thousands cheer Trump, boo Biden at Carson City rally
4
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
5
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Thousands cheer Trump, boo Biden at Carson City rally
By Brian Slodysko, Jill Colvin and Will Weissert The Associated Press

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense Sunday, as both campaigned in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away.