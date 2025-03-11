New head of Southern Nevada’s BLM takes Trump buyout after less than 2 months on job

Kim Liebhauser, who reportedly moved from Wyoming to take the position, was announced as the new leader of the BLM in Southern Nevada in a Jan. 7 press release.

Kim Liebhauser is out as the head of the Southern Nevada Bureau of Land Management after less than two months. (Southern Nevada District)

The new head of Southern Nevada’s Bureau of Land Management is out after less than two months on the job.

Kim Liebhauser, who was announced as the new district manager in a press release on Jan. 7 by the Southern Nevada District Office of the BLM, which is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, has reportedly taken the Trump administration’s buyout offer to federal workers, according to an internal email obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In the email, Liebhauser told staff that she had decided to take part in the “deferred resignation/retirement program.” She said she relocated to Las Vegas at the end of December and noted her last day at the office was March 7.

Liebhauser was previously a senior advisor for employee engagement and development for BLM’s Nevada office, and replaced Theresa Coleman, who a BLM spokesperson said is now an adviser in the office of the state director for BLM in Nevada.

In a public Facebook message posted March 8, Liebhauser said she was returning to her homes in Wyoming and Arizona with her partner.

“I think my husband is way past enjoying my experiments,” she wrote. “Last day in Vegas.”

Liebhauser used such hashtags as “retiredforrealthistime” and “noregrets” with the post.

Coleman, according to her LinkedIn profile, was only in the district manager role since January 2024.

The Southern Nevada District Office controls close to 90 percent of the land in Clark County and has come under pressure from real estate stakeholders who want the land passed off to the state, the county or the three municipalities in the valley (Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas), along with calls from Gov. Joe Lombardo to the previous administration to make more land available for affordable housing.

In February, Lombardo pressured legislators to issue a resolution urging the Department of the Interior to release land for housing development in the state, however leaders of the Democratic-majority Legislature have plans of their own to address housing.

Las Vegas Valley residents face an affordable housing crisis caused by high mortgage rates, a slowdown in building, a lack of land and increased construction and labor costs.

In a press release announcing Liebhauser’s arrival, Jon Raby, the BLM Nevada state director, said “Kim brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep commitment to building high-performing teams. Her ability to foster trust, cultivate resilience, and drive collaboration will be invaluable as she leads the Southern Nevada District.

Liebhauser is described as having more than 37 years of federal service, including overseeing BLM district and field operations in Wyoming, Arizona and Nevada, as well as heading statewide initiatives in Wyoming as the associate state director and acting state director.

“I’m honored to step into the role of district manager for the Southern Nevada District,” she said in the release. “I look forward to working with the team’s dedicated employees to find ways to advance our shared public service mission.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.