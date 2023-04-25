New judge appointed to Eighth Judicial District Court position

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo appointed Greg Gordon to serve in Department C of the court’s Family Division, according to a news release.

The Regional Justice Center houses the Eighth Judicial District Court, the largest general jurisdiction court in Nevada. (Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced the appointment of a new judge to the Eighth Judicial District Court on Monday.

Lombardo appointed Greg Gordon to serve in Department C of the court’s Family Division, according to a news release sent by his office.

“Throughout his career, Greg has consistently demonstrated his excellent judgment and integrity, and I’m confident that he will continue to faithfully and admirably serve our community as judge,” Lombardo said, according to the release.

According to the website for Gordon’s law firm, he’s a Las Vegas native who has practiced law for 26 years after graduating with honors from Pepperdine University School of Law.

