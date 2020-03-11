New Nevada coronavirus update unclear, may show 5th case in state

The latest statistics on COVID-19 testing and tracking in Nevada released Wednesday morning show four cases presumptive positive cases and one case confirmed by the CDC.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CARSON CITY — The latest statistics on COVID-19 testing and tracking in Nevada released by the state Wednesday morning show four presumptive positive cases and one case confirmed by national health authorities.

It is not clear whether that data represents an additional case above the four reported so far by state and local health officials. To date local health authorities have reported a total of four presumptive positive cases, with one of those cases, a Washoe County man, subsequently confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials and public information officers did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for clarification.

However, Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Lab, one of two labs in the state conducting testing, said, “If there is another case I’m not aware of it and I can’t confirm it.”

As of Tuesday, 168 Nevadans have been found negative for the coronavirus since testing began, according to the updated data posted by the state. Another 164 people are currently being monitored for possible infection, and 341 have completed monitoring without developing symptoms or “were determined to have no risk,” according to the state website and an advisory issued by the Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday.

The first group with positive and negative test results are so-called people under investigation, or PUIs, with exhibit possible COVID-19 symptoms who “may have been exposed through close contact with a confirmed case, travel to an affected region, or who have severe respiratory illness requiring hospitalization with no more likely diagnosis and no source of exposure has been identified.”

The later groups are people under public health supervision, or PUMs, that include travelers from an affected region who have been referred or have self-referred to local health districts for monitoring, or people who may have had close contact with a traveler.

