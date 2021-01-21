New Nevada COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to slide

The number of new cases and the positivity rate both posted their sixth consecutive decline, but deaths remained high with 47 new fatalities reported.

Richard Lober, 79, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Nathan Van Wingerden, paramedic for the North Las Vegas Fire Department, at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Richard Martinez, 73, right, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Steve Soderberg, fire engineer for the North Las Vegas Fire Department, at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Timers for people getting the COVID-19 vaccine at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. People were monitored for at least 15 minutes after getting the vaccine. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada on Thursday reported 1,200 new coronavirus cases and 47 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 266,343 cases and 3,910 deaths.

On Wednesday, the state set a new one-day record for deaths, with 71. Other key metrics used by state public health officials to monitor the pandemic however, have been declining, in some cases for several weeks.

The 14-day moving average of daily new cases decreased for the sixth day in a row in the latest data, falling to 1,433. The moving two-week average of daily deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was unchanged at 20.

The two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease, fell to 20.3 percent, a 0.2 percentage-point decrease from the day prior. It was also the sixth straight day the rate has decreased.

Both new cases and the positivity rate are forward-looking indicators, while trends in hospitalizations and deaths tend to lag a few weeks behind other metrics and don’t reflect the current state of the pandemic, state officials have said.

Clark County reported 1,077 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with 40 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals for the county rose to 204,369 cases and 2,974 deaths. That data also is reflected in the state reporting.

