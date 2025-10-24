New Nevada DMV rule requires many motorists to begin online

The Nevada DMV now requires motorists to begin many transactions online, including vehicle registration, before visiting a DMV office in person.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada motorists in need of in-person vehicle registration, titles and moving permits now have to begin their transactions online, according to state officials.

The change went into effect Wednesday, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Transitioning vehicle services to start online will streamline intake, reduce incomplete visits caused by missing paperwork, and free up thousands of appointments each month for Nevadans who require in-person assistance,” the DMV announced in a news release.

Before visiting a DMV office, customers have to kick start the process using the state’s MyDMV and DriveNV online services. To register, visit dmv.nv.gov.

The websites and DMVNow kiosks across town already allow motorists bypass in-person visits for registrations, duplicate titles and temporary moving permits, the DMV noted.

“We realize that not every transaction can be completed online,” DMV Director Tonya Laney said in a release. “However, if we are able to redirect the majority of people to go online, it makes a significant impact on reducing wait times and improving access for those who need in-person services.”

The DMV said it had processed more than 190,000 vehicle transactions since July 1, with about 118,000 motorists seeking the services at DMV offices.

About one in five customers with appointments did not show up, the DMV said.

The change was in part inspired by Nevada’s recent network outage, Laney said.

“Our top priority is ensuring customers can get critical services like driver’s licenses and ID cards without delays,” she said. “Moving vehicle transactions online allows us to dedicate more time and resources to those essential in-person needs.”

