New Nevada Highway Patrol chief, Anne Carpenter, 1st woman to lead agency

The Nevada Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Col. Anne Carpenter has been appointed as the first woman to lead the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Col. Anne Carpenter

The Nevada Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Col. Anne Carpenter has been appointed as the first woman to lead the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Carpenter replaces Col. Daniel Solow, who announced his retirement in early October, according to a news release. She will oversee 491 sworn officers and 96 nonsworn personnel.

“Colonel Carpenter exemplifies leadership. Her depth of experience is invaluable as the Department continues to unify the efforts of its Divisions to provide the highest level of service and protection for all Nevadans,” George Togliatti, director of the Department of Public Safety, said in the release.

According to the release, Carpenter moved to Nevada from Hawaii when she was 9. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and from UNLV with a master’s degree in public administration.

She started as an officer with the Department of Public Safety in 1995, later serving as chief for the Parole and Probation Division. She was promoted to lieutenant with the Highway Patrol in 2005. In 2012, Carpenter was promoted to captain.

“I am humbled to be appointed Colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol, and work alongside the men and women who have dedicated their lives to public safety,” Carpenter said in the release. “I look forward to working together with our partnering agencies and community members to ensure the safety and protection of every life on Nevada roadways.”

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.