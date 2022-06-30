New Nevada minimum wage starts Friday, but inflation taking toll

A scheduled increase in the state’s minimum wage won’t do much for the lowest-earning workers because record inflation is outpacing some growth.

Ana Barragan human resources manager with Tuscany, talks to Catalina Rubio during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, April 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

James Rodriguez talks to Dawn Reitz, senior human resources analyst with Clark County, during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday, April 15, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada’s lowest-paid workers will receive a raise Friday, as the state’s minimum wage reaches about $10.50 an hour and comes against a backdrop of thousands of job openings offering much more to entice workers.

The scheduled increase is a result of Assembly Bill 456, passed in 2019, which dictates that the state’s minimum wage rises in 75-cent increments until July 2024. The law includes a two-tier system that offers a lower wage to employees with health benefits. This year, those workers will receive a minimum wage of $9.50 per hour.

Still, many job seekers may find postings for a higher base pay considering the competitive labor market. And they may feel that $10.50 – or more – is not enough because of the high rate of inflation, which reached 8.6 percent in May compared with the previous year.

Jeff Waddoups, a labor economist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said lawmakers couldn’t predict rapid inflation when the minimum wage bill was written several years ago. That inflation cut into the real minimum wage, or minimum wage when adjusted for inflation.

Data from UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research shows the effect will be minimal. Only 0.9 percent of the state’s workers earn at or below the minimum wage. Louisiana leads the country in share of minimum wage workers at 3.2 percent, Director of Research Stephen Miller said via email.

That’s not to say the move wasn’t worth it, Waddoups said.

“If we hadn’t passed the increase in minimum wage, maybe people would be suffering from inflation and they wouldn’t even have gotten a wage increase,” he said. “It does give market power to people at the lower end of the income spectrum.”

Many employers in the labor market are offering starting wages far beyond the state’s minimum to fill positions lost during the pandemic. Gov. Steve Sisolak said he didn’t expect Friday’s increase to make much of a ripple because he knew of so many firms paying beyond the state’s requirement.

“Every employer that I talk to, they’re far above (the minimum) and they’re still having trouble attracting people so I don’t think it’s going to impact the job market,” Sisolak said.

Some hourly workers were not fazed by the new rate and expressed concern that it wasn’t a livable wage. Rikyyah Washington works at a temporary tattoo booth in downtown Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience, where she makes $13 hourly plus commission.

“It’s still not even enough to live,” said Washington, who started earning $11 hourly at her job about three months ago. “I live paycheck to paycheck. I get a check, I help out my mom, food plus other bills and expenses I have, then I only have like $200 to save. But I’m 21, I want to go out and have fun and have life experiences. It’s a struggle.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.