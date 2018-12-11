New site offers jobs in Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak’s administration

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday a new website that will act as a hub as he prepares to become the state’s newest governor.

Steve Sisolak. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday a new website that will act as a hub as he prepares to become the state’s newest governor.

HomeMeansNevadaPAC.org includes updates about Sisolak’s transition into the governor’s office and it includes a section in which people can express their interest in potential jobs with the incoming administration as well as appointments to state boards and commissions.

“The information provided will help keep Nevadans up-to-date on the actions and efforts of the transition committee as well as updates on the governor-elect’s issue agenda,” transition team spokesman Grigsby Crawford said in a statement.

Sisolak’s transition team said that it would be launching a separate website focused on Sisolak’s inauguration ceremony. The group also announced that the governor-elect’s first State of the State address, where he will lay out his key policy priorities as he enters his first term as governor, would be held on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Assembly Chambers at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.