New state program awards first grants to 4 Nevada nonprofits

About $2 million of the state’s $30-million grant program, created with federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, has been awarded so far.

Four Nevada nonprofits were selected for the first round of funding through a state program meant to support the organizations in providing direct community services to state residents.

Baby’s Bounty, Goodwill of Southern Nevada, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Family Support Center each received grants of between $153,000 and $993,500, according to the state.

In December, the state created a $30 million grant program from American Rescue Plan Act funding to support nonprofits that provide educational, health, housing services and more in Nevada.

More than 330 nonprofit organizations requested $445 million in funding from a state program to help their organizations, the state said in January. The Interim Finance Committee approved the first four grants earlier this month.

“I am grateful for the support these non-profit organizations have provided to Nevadans throughout this pandemic. These grants are a small token of our appreciation for their services which have been instrumental in helping Nevadans recover,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a Feb. 17 news release. “The State remains committed to investing federal dollars back into the community through programs that will have an immediate effect on the lives of Nevadans and the recovery of our State.”

Here is the breakdown of the first approximately $1.9 million awarded:

— The Family Support Center in Winnemucca. The $153,764 grant will help the center reduce wait times and serve additional clients, according to the state. The organization provides community-based, outpatient mental health and wellness services.

— The Food Bank of Northern Nevada in Sparks. The $629,026 grant will go toward the equitable outreach program, according to the state. The Food Bank currently serves more than 107,000 individuals every month, almost half of whom are children and seniors.

— Baby’s Bounty in Las Vegas. The $201,801 grant will support the diaper bank and baby bundle programs, according to the state and organization. Baby’s Bounty supports and empowers at-risk families by helping provide education and other tools to ensure a good start for every baby.

— Goodwill of Southern Nevada located throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The $993,512 grant lets Goodwill expand a program that provides workforce development for certified nursing assistants and medical assistants, according to the state.

Baby’s Bounty Executive Director Kelly Maxwell said the organization is grateful for the grants supporting the nonprofit community, which has seen a significant increase in use since the pandemic’s onset. She estimates that more than 10,000 families will receive supplies through diaper banks and the referral-based Baby Bundle program.

“Baby’s Bounty initially applied for the Community Recovery Grant due in part to the tremendous increase in the need for our services as a direct result of the pandemic,” she said in an email. “We are currently serving 2,900% more clients than we were pre-pandemic. The $201,802 that we received will allow us to continue to provide the necessary supplies to improve health outcomes for Southern Nevada’s tiniest residents.”

A panel from the executive branch evaluates and scores applications by taking into account their urgency, purpose and effectiveness, number of people served, where and how services will be provided, and whether the grant complies with federal guidelines for distributing pandemic aid, Sisolak’s team previously said. The Governor’s Office is expected to propose more grant awards to the Interim Finance Committee at its April 7 meeting.

