New unemployment filers will need to verify ID through vendor

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will require all new, regular Unemployment Insurance filers to verify their identity through a third-party vendor.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The state of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said in a news release Monday that the added identity step only applies to regular UI claims made on or after April 18 of this year.

DETR began using ID.me as a tool to combat unemployment back in August 2020 to sift through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications, asking filers to verify their identities. The agency said the ID.me platform also simplifies the verification process.

“Providing benefits to legitimate claimants is our top priority,” Lynda Parven, administrator of DETR’s Employment Security Division, said in the release. “ID.me is a trusted DETR partner in this effort, initially for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and now for UI.”

ID.me is an identification vendor that is currently used by more than 25 states as well as various federal government agencies. DETR said the security measure is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020.

The multistep authentication process is self-service and is available 24-7. UI filers can verify their identity online through ID.me and should follow directions as noted through an email message and/or link provided through their claimant account, DETR said. Only filers instructed to verify their identity through ID.me should do so.

