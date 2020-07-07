No ruling yet on gig worker class-action lawsuit against DETR

Nevada’s self-employed workers hoping for a judicial remedy to their pending unemployment claims will have to wait another week for an answer.

Some PUA filers protest their plight on Friday, June 12, 2020, in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building along E. Washington Avenue. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation were “almost, but not quite” able to convince Judge Barry Breslow on Tuesday that Nevada’s employment office should be forced to pay independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers with pending claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Breslow appointed attorney Jason Guinasso to help the Second Judicial District Court judge gather information and make a determination on possible further action.

“No one’s being punished by the fact that a special master is being appointed here,” Breslow said. “This is designed to help you help me understand and rule on this very important case.”

Guinasso, of Hutchison and Steffen Attorneys, is set to meet with DETR officials and Reno-based law firm Thierman Buck, which filed the class-action lawsuit in June on behalf of gig workers, to discuss the claims process and identify potential issues that could be addressed through a court order.

Guinasso must report his findings to the court by July 15, Breslow determined. The judge set another court hearing for 9 a.m. July 16, when he will determine whether to force DETR to pay pending claims or address other concerns of timeliness brought by the lawsuit.

