NSHE chancellor Melody Rose set to resign this week
Nevada System of Higher Education chancelor Melody Rose is expected to resign after a NSHE meeting later this week, according to a meeting agenda posted Monday.
Nevada System of Higher Education chancellor Melody Rose is expected to resign after a meeting later this week, according to a meeting agenda posted Monday.
Rose has signed the agreement, and regents will consider it during their Friday meeting. She will be paid $610,000 in the agreement.
Rose has served as Chancellor since September 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.