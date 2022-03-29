64°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nevada

NSHE chancellor Melody Rose set to resign this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 6:46 pm
 
Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education. (Nevada System of Higher Educ ...
Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education. (Nevada System of Higher Education)

Nevada System of Higher Education chancellor Melody Rose is expected to resign after a meeting later this week, according to a meeting agenda posted Monday.

Rose has signed the agreement, and regents will consider it during their Friday meeting. She will be paid $610,000 in the agreement.

Rose has served as Chancellor since September 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
2
Living above a store could become normal in Las Vegas
Living above a store could become normal in Las Vegas
3
Teacher who flagged alleged strip searches put on leave, given more violations
Teacher who flagged alleged strip searches put on leave, given more violations
4
See how Las Vegas has grown over the past 100 years
See how Las Vegas has grown over the past 100 years
5
NSHE chancellor Melody Rose set to resign this week
NSHE chancellor Melody Rose set to resign this week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST