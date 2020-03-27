Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada jumps to 535

The triple-digit increase is the sharpest one-day move in the total since the first two cases in the state were announced on March 5.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada jumped by triple digits to 535, according to state data posted late Thursday — the sharpest one-day increase since the first two cases were reported in the state on March 5.

The new total, up from 405 in the previous report by the state Health and Human Services Department posted on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, was derived from tests on 6,696 individuals, representing an infection rate of nearly 8 percent.

The death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus held steady at 10, all of which have occurred in Clark County.

A total of 350 people in Clark County have now tested positive for the new coronavirus, of which 21 percent have been hospitalized, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Washoe County in Northern Nevada has seen the second highest total of cases, with 67 confirmed. Cases also have been reported in Carson City and Douglas, Elko, Lyon and Nye counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.