Number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada both jump sharply

The number of confirmed cases in Clark County increased from 350 to 443 overnight, while the state reported an increase from 420 to 535 late Thursday

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County and the state of Nevada both registered their sharpest one-day increases since the first two cases were reported in the state on March 5.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Friday morning that the number of confirmed cases in Clark County had increased from 350 to 443 overnight.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada jumped from 420 to 535, according to state data posted late Thursday

The new total reported by the state Health and Human Services Department and posted on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website was derived from tests on 6,696 individuals. Eight percent of those tested were positive for the virus.

The death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus held steady at 10, all of which have occurred in Clark County.

Elsewhere in the state, Carson City Health and Human Services reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties, bringing the total number of cases there to nine.

The new case involves a Douglas County woman in her 70s with a history of recent travel. She is self-isolating in her home.

Washoe County in Northern Nevada has seen the second highest total of cases, with 67 confirmed. Cases also have been reported in Carson City and Douglas, Elko, Lyon and Nye counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

