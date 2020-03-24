Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada climbs to 278

The new figure was posted Tuesday morning on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, which does not break down the cases by county.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The state of Nevada on Tuesday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total in the state to 278.

It was 15 higher than reports from Nevada health districts and counties as of late Monday and 33 higher than the last state report posted early Monday.

The positive cases are drawn from tests for the coronavirus performed on 4,232 people, it said.

Clark County has seen the majority of the cases, with a total of 212 as of late Monday. Four deaths also have been attributed to COVID-19 in the county.

