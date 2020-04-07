Number of Nevada COVID-19 cases jumps by 134, tops 2K

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Nevada jumped by 134 early Tuesday, a day after the state reported a dozen new deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The overnight increase brought the total number of cases in the state to 2,087, with another 18,639 testing negative for the virus. That translates to an infection rate of just over 11 percent, a figure that is likely inflated because most tests are conducted on the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with other diagnosed cases.

Late on Monday, the state reported that the number of COVID-19 deaths has jumped by 12 to 58. That was the biggest one-day increase since Nevada reported its first death on March 16.

The state numbers did not specify where the deaths occurred.

Gov. Steve Sisolak suggested in a post on Twitter Monday night that a reporting backlog could have delayed reporting some of the deaths.

“We are currently investigating whether all 12 of these deaths occurred today, or if there was a lag in timely reporting over the weekend. If so, I will work to make sure this is fixed,” he said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County stood at 1,608, with new numbers expected shortly. The county has seen at least 41 deaths from the disease, far more than any other county in the state.

