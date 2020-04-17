Number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, state rebounds slightly

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County and Nevada rebounded slightly overnight, reversing days of small decreases, according to data posted Friday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The state Health and Human Services Department reported 203 new cases on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, which brought the total number of cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the state to 3,524. That was the biggest overnight jump in the figure since April 8.

The caseload was derived from tests on 27,762 people, representing an infection rate of 12.7 percent. That number is likely elevated, however, as the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed COVID-19 patient are more likely to be tested during the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

The death toll from COVID-19 remained unchanged overnight at 142, according to the state.

Shortly afterward, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 113 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in Clark County. The new cases brought the total for the county to 2,738.

The overnight increase in the county was the highest figure reported since Monday, when the health district reported 114 new cases.

The district estimate that 1,515 of those patients have recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

