Number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Nevada holds steady at 102

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada increased by 102 overnight, maintaining the pace of the past three days, according to new state data published early Monday.

An undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

That brought the total number of confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the state to 3,830.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at 158.

Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services has reported identical increases of 102 new cases overnight on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website. That level is well below the overnight increases seen early in April, which peaked with 231 new cases on April 8.

The number of confirmed cases was derived from tests on 32,347 people, which translates to an infection rate of 11.8 percent of those tested. That number is likely elevated, as the severely ill and people who have been in close contact with a diagnosed patient are most likely to be tested amid the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

New figures for Clark County were expected shortly from the Southern Nevada Health District.

As of Sunday evening, 2,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the county, with 137 deaths

