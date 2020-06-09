80°F
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2020 - 10:16 am
 
Updated June 9, 2020 - 11:39 am

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark County and the state of Nevada both surged Tuesday to their highest levels in 2½ weeks.

The county recorded 207 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the district reported on its coronavirus web page, the highest figure since it reported 233 cases on May 22. That pushed the case total for the county to 7,799, of whom 5,950 have recovered, according to a district estimate.

The county also reported two additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 365, according to the district, which released its report several hours later than usual after experiencing technical issues.

The number of new cases was well above the daily average of just under 125 over the preceding week. The deaths were below the daily average of just over three during the period.

The hospitalization rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the county than daily case or death reports, continued to edge lower despite the one-day surge in cases. That figure, which represents the percentage of those who test positive for the virus who end up in the hospital, stood at 17.16 percent as of Tuesday (excluding deaths).

It has been trending steadily lower since peaking at 27.50 percent on April 10.

Meanwhile, the state of Nevada reported 244 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the case total in the state past the 10,000 mark.

Data posted on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website reported Nevada’s case total at 10,030. It also recorded two new fatalities, pushing the state death toll to 444.

The new cases were the highest one-day increase reported by the state since 295 new cases were reported on May 22 and well above the daily average of just over 156 during the preceding week.

Interactive: Coronavirus impact on Nevada explained through data

The surge in cases raised the state infection rate by one-tenth of 1 percent to 5.5 percent. The rate, which represents the number of positive tests divided by total people tested, also is considered a more reliable indicator of the direction of the outbreak in Nevada than daily case and death reports. It has been trending steadily lower since peaking at 12.66 percent on April 23, though it has ticked slightly higher three times this week.

State and health district epidemiologists reassign cases and deaths after they are reported to different dates in an effort to better capture when they occurred, so totals announced daily generally don’t match the detailed breakdowns provided by the health district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

