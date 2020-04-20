Nye County courts close after COVID-19 case, exposure

A Nye County court employee’s COVID-19 case and another potential exposure have prompted the closures of the Pahrump Justice Court and the Fifth Judicial District Court.

A court employee in Nye County has tested positive for COVID-19 and another may have been exposed to the virus, prompting the closure of the Pahrump Justice Court and the Fifth Judicial District Court.

The district court is expected to be closed until at least April 30 after a court employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to an order issued by the court Monday. A Pahrump Justice Court employee may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, prompting the closure of the Pahrump Justice Court for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold M. Knightly said the Pahrump Justice Court plans to reopen May 4.

Knightly said if a member of the public needs to contact the Justice Court or seek a temporary protective order, they can email pjc@pahrumpjusticecourt.com. For the district court, in cases of an emergency, contact Gerie Clifford by email at gclifford@co.nye.nv.us. Drug court participants can check in by text, email or phone daily at 775-277-1187 or 775-764-9100.

On Saturday, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced that a detention center employee has tested positive for COVID-19. All staff and inmates will be tested for COVID-19 in response.

