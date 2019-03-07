Nye County sheriff says she will not enforce new Nevada gun law

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as he signs Nevada's law requiring background checks on private gun sales, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. The law will go into effect in January. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — The bill aimed at implementing Nevada’s stalled background check law might be signed, but the fight is long from over.

In recent weeks, sheriffs from Nye, Pershing and Eureka have indicated that they have no intention of enforcing the background checks once they go into effect, arguing that they violate the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment.

Two other rural counties — Eureka and Lyon — are considering declaring themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuaries in response to the passage of Senate Bill 143, which would require background checks on private firearm sales and transfers and implements the background check measure that was approved by voters in 2016.

“For me, this gun legislation is a political statement and as such is in direct conflict with the Second Amendment’s delineated rights,” Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly wrote in a letter sent Thursday to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Wehrly, the latest rural Nevada sheriff to voice displeasure with the bill, compared the legislation to the gun control measures enforced in pre-World-War-II-era Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler, and said that history “seems to be repeating itself in the United States.”

The analogy is a familiar talking point made by gun control opponents, although it rests on less-than-concrete facts, according to the fact-checking website PolitiFact.

Wehrly also accused politicians of using mass shootings in the U.S. to push for laws that prevent people from buying guns, and vowed not to enforce the state law once it takes effect on Jan. 1 of next year.

“I will not participate in the enforcement of this new law and certainly won’t stand silent, while my citizens are turned into criminals due to the unconstitutional actions of misguided politicians who, for the most part, are trying to do the right thing,” she wrote.

Sisolak, in a statement issued Thursday afternoon, said he was aware of the letters from the sheriffs.

“While the law will not take effect until January 2020, I look forward to working with Attorney General (Aaron) Ford and local law enforcement over the next several months to review ways to enforce this law, as is the case with all other Nevada laws that elected officers are sworn to uphold,” Sisolak said.

