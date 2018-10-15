Obama, Biden to campaign for Democrats in Las Vegas

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden are heading to Las Vegas within the next week for a pair of separate campaign events to stump for Democrats and rally voters as early voting begins, the state Democratic Party announced Monday.

Vice President Joe Biden laughs as President Barack Obama talks about him during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Obama surprised Biden and presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the media during a campaign stop with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/AP)

Former President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns in support of Pennsylvania candidates in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2018. (Matt Rourke/AP, File)

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden are heading to Las Vegas within the next week for a pair of separate campaign events to stump for Democrats and rally voters as early voting begins, the state Democratic Party announced Monday.

Obama will be at a rally at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Cox Pavilion at UNLV, where he’ll urge Nevadans to get out and vote early, “lay out the high stakes of November’s election” and promote Democrats up and down the ballot, including Democratic U.S. candidate Jacky Rosen, gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak and others, according to a press release from the party.

Biden will be joined Saturday by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Rosen, Sisolak, candidates for statewide and congressional races, as well as members of the Latino Victory Fund and Culinary Local 226.

“We desperately need men and women of character in public service. Nevada has the chance this fall to elect Democratic candidates who will defend the core values of this nation — decency, honesty, treating everyone with respect — – that are being shredded today. We need Nevadans to stand up and be heard at the polls this fall, and that starts with early voting on October 20th,” Biden said in a statement.

The event with Biden is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., with doors opening at 7:30 a.m.

Early voting in Nevada starts Saturday and runs through Nov. 2.

Republicans have their own rally that weekend, with President Donald Trump holding a “make America Great Again” event in Elko on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.