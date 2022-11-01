Obama campaigns for Democrats as Nov. 8 midterms loom

Former President Barack Obama is campaigning for Democrats in Las Vegas on Tuesday night with one week to go until the Nov. 8 midterms.

Former President Barack Obama speaks in Las Vegas in October 2018. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former President Barack Obama is campaigning for Democrats in Las Vegas on Tuesday night with one week to go until the Nov. 8 midterms, where polls are predicting close results in closely watched races.

Obama is joining other national politicians in Las Vegas leading up to the election. Last week Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rallied young Nevadans to vote for Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and on Monday Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., campaigned in Reno. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was expected in Nevada on Wednesday.

Obama will be joined by singer John Legend, American labor leader Dolores Huerta and the Democratic ticket at Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas.

All eyes are on Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, which could determine the party control of the Senate, as well as the governor’s race, House races and more. In the first of two weeks of early voting, 119,282 Democrats cast their ballots compared to 110,101 Republicans, which is about a 3.1 percentage point lead for Democrats. But Republicans, who have expressed trepidations about mail-in voting, are more likely to wait until Election Day to cast their votes.

