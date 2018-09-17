Online Voters Guide gives comprehensive look at Nevada candidates

The guide, which includes candidate information and videos, can be found online at reviewjournal.com/voter-guide-2018. A special print section will be published on Oct. 18.

Program assistant Connie Sneed sets up voting machines during a training session at the Clark County Elections Department warehouse in North Las Vegas. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

The Las Vegas Review-Journal Voters Guide will be posted online Monday morning to help Nevadans learn about the general election field of more than 150 candidates.

The guide, which includes candidate information, videos and responses to questionnaires, can be found at reviewjournal.com/voter-guide-2018.

Early voting for the Nov. 6 general election is Oct. 20 to Nov. 2.

“The Review-Journal’s online guide is designed to help voters learn candidates’ positions on the issues and quickly compare them to the positions of their opponents,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “The guide also will include short videos of candidates explaining their plans for office and links to Review-Journal news coverage of campaigns.”

The midterm election could change the state’s political course and shift the balance of power in Congress.

Nevadans have several important races to decide, with no incumbents running for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, treasurer and two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Two contested Nevada Supreme Court races also are on the ballot. Republican Dean Heller’s quest to keep his U.S. Senate seat is one of the most closely watched races in the nation as the GOP seeks to keep control in the upper chamber of Congress.

The ballot also includes offices in the Nevada Legislature and seats on the Clark County Commission, the state Board of Regents and the Clark County School Board.

Several races, however, are effectively decided.

Nine legislative seats, one Supreme Court seat and the post of Clark County district attorney are among the 17 races with only one candidate.

The online guide also includes links to stories that explain ballot initiatives such as Question 3, the energy choice constitutional amendment, and articles that get to the heart of what candidates say about key issues such as health care, education, the economy and immigration.

The Review-Journal’s print voting guide will be published Oct. 18.

