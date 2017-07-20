Ohrenschall looks to fill Manendo’s Nevada Senate seat

Assembly Democrat James Ohrenschall, who is termed out of his seat, on Wednesday announced he is a candidate for Senate District 21.

District 21 has been represented by Democrat Sen. Mark Manendo, who announced his resignation Tuesday in the wake of an investigation into sexual harassment claims filed against him.

District 21 is heavily Democratic and the party candidate is likely to win the seat without much difficulty. The seat is up for election in 2018.

One of Ohrenschall’s major accomplishments was to sponsor legislation mandating that medical insurance must provide coverage for children with autism. He also sponsored legislation that helps patients to learn about their risk for breast cancer, increasing their chances of survival.

“I am running for state Senate because I care about the community I grew up in and I want to make a difference for my neighbors and fellow Nevadans,” Ohrenschall said in a statement.

Ohrenschall is a deputy public defender in juvenile court where he represents children who in many instances have been the victims of abuse and neglect.

The Las Vegas native graduated from Chaparral High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and his law degree from UNLV. He has been practicing law in Nevada since 2010.

Ohrenschall, 45, has chaired the Assembly standing committees on Legislative Operations and Elections and Corrections, Parole and Probation. During legislative interim periods, he has chaired interim committees dealing with promoting more recycling and more efficiency in prison industries.

