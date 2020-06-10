95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Ortiz leads in race for state education board seat in District 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2020 - 1:07 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2020 - 1:26 pm

Incumbent Felicia Ortiz held a significant lead against her opponents running for the State Board of Education in District 3 after Tuesday’s primary, according to preliminary results.

Races for seats in District 1 and 4 were much closer, the partial results show.

The board is the governance arm for the Nevada Department of Education and sets standards for students and policy to ensure equal access to education. It also directs money to programs to retain teachers.

The Wednesday morning preliminary results are unofficial, according to the Nevada secretary of state’s website.

District 3

Ortiz had a strong lead with 30,922 and 60.76 percent of votes. Bruce James-Newman was in second place with 13,776 votes, and Justin “Steeve Strange” Mickanen was in third with 6,195 votes, according to the partial results.

Ortiz is seeking her second term. Newman, running as nonpartisan, is a registered Libertarian and is interested in decentralizing education.

“I’m super thrilled and completely honored people still have their trust in me,” Ortiz said, adding that she tried to stay up all night for the results but eventually succumbed to sleep. She learned of the preliminary results Wednesday morning from a text message from a friend. If re-elected she said she would focus on equity issues, especially those related to distance learning.

“I am being unapologetic on making sure everything we do is equity focused,” she said. “The amount of systemic racism that exists in our schools and all the way up to the Department of Education is horrible.”

District 1

Tim Hughes was leading the race in District 1 with 9,453 votes and 36.68 percent against his four opponents, according to preliminary results released Wednesday. The job is currently held by Robert Blakely, who is not running for re-election.

Angelo Casino received 5,830 votes, 22.62 percent; Michael Robison received 4,187 votes, 16.25 percent; Aaron Mason received 3,839 votes, 14.9 percent, and Steve Esh received 2,463 votes, 9.56 percent, the partial results show.

Hughes is a former teacher and principal and currently works as the vice president to TNTP, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending educational inequity.

District 4

Mark Newburn had 476 votes more than Rene Cantu, according to unofficial partial results. Both received more than 19,000 votes. Vincent Richardson was in third with 12,734 votes.

Newburn is vying for his third term on the State Board of Education.

Newburn, 60, will be running on the same platform that he did in 2012 when Las Vegas was just coming out of the Great Recession: supporting STEM education in an effort to diversify the economy.

Turnout was higher than expected, Newburn said, adding that the State Board of Education races are “supposed to be close by design.” Richardson had shaved off some of his supporters, whom he hopes to win back during the general election.

“I’m trying to run on the changes that I’ve made,” he said. “We will see what will happen.”

Cantu is the executive director for the nonprofit Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates Inc.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
2
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
3
Nevada primary early results finally reported 7 hours after polls closed
Nevada primary early results finally reported 7 hours after polls closed
4
Fiore, through state GOP, denies making ‘racially charged’ remarks after rebuke by county party
Fiore, through state GOP, denies making ‘racially charged’ remarks after rebuke by county party
5
116 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Clark County
116 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST