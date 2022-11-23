63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Nevada

Outgoing Nye County sheriff seeks seat on bench

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 23, 2022 - 3:26 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wedne ...
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Controversial outgoing Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly is one of 15 candidates being considered for a vacant justice of the peace seat that county commissioners are expected to fill as early as January.

The position replaces judge Kent Jasperson, who died in August following a long battle with cancer.

Justices of the peace determine whether certain cases have enough evidence to be bound over to a district court for trial. They also preside over some misdemeanor, small claims, summary eviction, temporary protection and traffic cases.

The average pay for a justice court judge in Nevada can range from $61,380 to the mid-six figures. No previous experience is necessary for the position, according to Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland, who said the appointment will last for two years until Election Day 2024.

“It does not require anything, so just about anyone can put in their name with a letter of interest or a resume. The position does not require a college degree,” Strickland said. Commissioners “make the appointment by voting for the candidate that we want to put in that position.”

The new justice of the peace will be sworn in by the county clerk in January before assuming the bench.

Earlier this month, Wehrly lost her bid for re-election to challenger Joe McGill. Wehrly will vacate the sheriff’s role in early January, when McGill is expected to be sworn in as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

Wehrly has been the center of repeated controversies since she took office in 2015, including conflicts of interest and failures to protect the public.

While Wehrly does not have judicial experience, it isn’t unprecedented for a member of the sheriff’s office to serve as justice of the peace.

Prior to being elected to the bench in 2007, Jasperson had been a deputy with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office since 1980. Lower-ranking members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office also have filed for the open bench seat.

Other candidates for the position include Nye County Republican Central Committee chair William Carns, former U.S. Senate candidate William Hockstedler and District 4 Commissioner Leo Blundo, who lost his Republican primary to Ron Boskovich in June.

Strickland said the judicial appointment will appear on the agenda of the commission’s Dec. 6 board meeting for initial discussion, but it’s unclear when action will be taken to fill the seat.

Interested candidates may submit letters of interest or resumes to the Nye County Clerk’s Office, 1520 E. Basin Ave., by Dec. 8, or call 775-751-7040 for more information.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. Follow @pvtimes on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
2
Johnson concedes commission race, won’t request recount
Johnson concedes commission race, won’t request recount
3
2 Nevada regents reprimanded by Ethics Commission
2 Nevada regents reprimanded by Ethics Commission
4
First Black woman, Asian-American named to state’s high court
First Black woman, Asian-American named to state’s high court
5
The 2022 election, by the numbers
The 2022 election, by the numbers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Joey Gilbert waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 20 ...
Joey Gilbert applies for Washoe school board position
By / RJ

Joey Gilbert, the former Republican candidate for governor, applied for an open position on the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees that was vacated by Angie Taylor, who was elected to the Assembly.

An aerial image shows homes and a golf course in the Summerlin community as some homeowner asso ...
Facing a historic water shortage, agencies across the west target decorative grass
By Ian James Los Angeles Times

With the federal government calling for major cuts in water use to address the historic shortage on the Colorado River, the leaders of 30 agencies that supply cities from the Rocky Mountains to Southern California have signed an agreement committing to boost conservation, in part by pledging to target decorative grass.