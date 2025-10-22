Over 5K reports of vehicles with no registration sent to Nevada DMV

Residents have wasted no time reporting vehicles with expired, invalid, or missing registrations through the Nevada DMV’s new online spotter program.

Two vehicles without license plates travel on the 215 Beltway in Henderson on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Residents have wasted no time reporting vehicles with expired, invalid, or missing registrations through the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles’ new online spotter program.

A spokesperson for the agency said Wednesday morning that since its launch on Oct. 15, the “Nevada Registration Spotter” form has received 5,100 submissions.

The form, which is available on the DMV website, is designed for people to report vehicles that are operating on Nevada roadways with expired, invalid or no registration.

The DMV also notes that Nevada residents operating vehicles with illegal out-of-state plates can be reported on the form as well.

“I think this report form is so beneficial in so many ways,” Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker said in announcing the program. “We get so many calls, inquiries, and complaints daily about civilians noticing unregistered vehicles on the roads and what can be done about it and now we finally have a solution.”

The agency specified that the report form is not meant for abandoned vehicles, traffic or parking violations, unsafe driving, stolen vehicles or other DMV-related issues.

All reports submitted through the program will be reviewed by the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division, which will also share data with other law enforcement agencies.

“Nevada is one of the first states to really have this form come to fruition and now civilians can help others by ensuring all motorists stay safe on our roads,” Decker said.