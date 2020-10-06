Pahrump winery fined after hosting event with president’s son

The state of Nevada has fined a Pahrump winery thousands of dollars for COVID-19 safety violations at a September event featuring the son of President Donald Trump.

An event at the Pahrump Valley Winery on Sept. 24, 2020, featured President Donald Trump's son Eric. (Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times)

Eric Trump visited the Pahrump Valley Winery, 3810 Winery Road, on Sept. 24. A new release from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry said the winery was fined $8,501 the week of Sept. 28 for COVID-19 safety violations.

Teri Williams, public information officer for the department, confirmed the fines were related to the event featuring Eric Trump.

“The business hosted an event at which their employees worked and at which the 50-person limit of attendees was exceeded, social distancing among attendees was not maintained and face coverings were not being worn by all attendees,” the state said.

Williams said the state also issued a citation and $6,073 in fines to a Las Vegas entity known as LMG LLC. That fine was also related to the Trump event in Pahrump, Williams confirmed, although it was not immediately clear what services LMG performed at the event.

An attempt to obtain comment from the winery and LMG was not immediately successful early Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

