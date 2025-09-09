Password reset locks state employees out of email, shuts down parts of government

Multiple state employees confirmed they lost access to their emails and it’s unclear when they’ll regain access.

Gov. Joe Lombardo walks away after providing updates on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, during a news conference in Las Vegas on the state’s response to the cyberattack. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

State employees found themselves unexpectedly locked out of their email accounts Tuesday, and it is unclear when they’ll regain access, multiple employees told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The governor’s technology office sent a mass password reset to state emails across the state around noon, but employees have had difficulty resetting their accounts, effectively shutting down at least some operations, according to multiple sources with knowledge of state government offices.

The governor’s office said Tuesday afternoon that the reset was a scheduled part of the restoration process and that all employees will be able to access their emails after the reset.

“All employees will regain access after resetting their passwords,” said Elizabeth Ray, spokesperson for the governor’s office, in a statement. “The reset prompt was administered with considerations of operational security in mind.”

One source said the reset came without warning. There has since been no communication with staffers, according to one senior state employee, who didn’t regain access to their email until about 3:20 p.m.

Another state employee said they were able to regain access after more than two hours of being locked out. Some employees continue to be locked out because they tried to reset their password too many times.

The reset comes two weeks after a massive cyberattack against the state was discovered, and state officials have been working to recover services.

Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, heard about the password reset Tuesday afternoon and called it a “disaster.”

“No one told any of us this was happening,” Yeager told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s obviously concerning that we have state employees who functionally can’t work.”

Yeager announced Tuesday the formation of a legislative cybersecurity working group that will provide recommendations to the Legislative Commission with possible solutions that can be addressed in the next special or regular session of the Legislature.

He had thought of the idea over the last couple of weeks, but after he learned that law enforcement did not have access to a sex offender registry, it prompted him to do something “sooner than later.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

