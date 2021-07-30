Petitions can be withdrawn before vote, Nevada AG says

The Nevada Constitution doesn’t prohibit people who circulate petitions to create or change laws from withdrawing those measures after they qualify for the ballot but before they go to voters, according to an opinion from the attorney general’s office.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, seen in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 12-page opinion was requested by Gov. Steve Sisolak to reconcile a possible conflict between the state constitution and a law passed in the 2021 session that specifically provides for withdrawing petitions.

Although the constitution says the secretary of state “shall” put all qualified initiative petitions before voters, Assembly Bill 321 provides that even a qualified petition may be withdrawn if a request is made no later than 90 days before an election.

The issue is important because the Clark County Education Association is seeking to withdraw a petition aimed at raising state gaming taxes, as part of a deal struck at the end of the 2021 session to impose a larger tax on the mining industry.

The association — which represents teachers in the Clark County School District — has requested that the gaming tax petition be withdrawn, but Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has not indicated whether she will grant that request.

Under the attorney general’s opinion, however, state law as amended by AB 321 now “…imposes upon the Secretary of State an enforceable ministerial duty to honor a timely notice of withdrawal that the Secretary has no discretion to disregard.”

