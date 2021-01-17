Planned Carson City protest draws zero — and 1 counter-protester

The woman was there to protest the expected protesters, who never showed.

Law enforcement patrol the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. Possible political protests leading up to the presidential inauguration did not materialize. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A bicyclist passes by the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Law enforcement patrol the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. Possible political protests leading up to the presidential inauguration did not materialize. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Law enforcement patrol the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. Possible political protests leading up to the presidential inauguration did not materialize. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Law enforcement keep watch over the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. Possible political protests leading up to the presidential inauguration did not materialize. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

On a day in which protests were expected at statehouses across the U.S., a lone woman in Carson City stood just outside of the Capitol complex Sunday afternoon, holding a single sign affixed to a small tree branch.

She was not there to protest the presidential election. She was there to protest the protesters, who never showed.

“Trump Lost! Be adults. Go home!” her sign read.

The woman, who did not give her name, proved to be the only demonstrator Sunday in Nevada’s capital. Similar scenes played out across the country, as statehouses saw heavy police presences but few or no protesters, the Associated Press reported.

In Carson City, law enforcement preparations for the expected demonstration of President Donald Trump supporters were readily apparent.

Parking spots in front of the state Capitol — which protesters have previously used to unload signs, speakers and other gear — were blocked off by metal barricades. Officers on bicycles and in marked cars guarded government buildings throughout the day.

The unnamed woman said through a face mask that she was somewhat upset that there were no protesters for her to protest. She stuck her sign in a string of Christmas lights along a street light for passersby to see, and — like the rest of Carson City — went on with her Sunday.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.