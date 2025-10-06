Planned Parenthood appeals decision on parental notification in abortions

The law at issue had been unenforced for the last 40 years and allows a minor to avoid parental notification with a court order.

Planned Parenthood is appealing a Las Vegas judge’s decision to not to block a Nevada law that requires doctors to notify parents of minors seeking an abortion.

District Judge Erika Mendoza rejected the request for a preliminary injunction on Sept. 26, writing in an order that the plaintiffs had not established a likelihood of success or that “an injunction is necessary to avoid irreparable harm.”

The appellate case was filed in the Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday and Planned Parenthood is asking for the court to expedite the appeal.

“Planned Parenthood Mar Monte filed an appeal October 2 to protect the rights of young people to access confidential sexual and reproductive health care,” spokesperson Lauren Babb said in a statement. “It is insulting that this law questions the capability of a young person’s maturity and intelligence to make decisions about their own body, life. We remain deeply committed to fighting for the reproductive rights of all Nevadans.”

The law at issue had been unenforced for the last 40 years and allows a minor to avoid parental notification with a court order.

Such cases will be heard by Family Court judges, according to Clark County District Court spokesperson Mary Ann Price.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the parental notification law was set to go into effect on April 30.

But a federal judge agreed to pause implementation until the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals resolved a motion filed by Planned Parenthood.

In July, U.S. District Judge Anne Traum allowed the law to go into effect following an appellate judge’s decision not to block the law.

