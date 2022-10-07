Political newcomer challenging two-term incumbent Republican in Assembly District 22

Democrat Rick Ramos will square off against incumbent Republican Melissa Hardy in the Assembly District 22 race in November.

Two-term Republican Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy has drawn a challenge from Democrat Rick Ramos in the Assembly District 22 general election.

Ramos is a political newcomer, while Hardy defeated Kristee Watson in a close race in 2018 after defeating Richard Bunce in the Republican primary election. In 2020, Hardy ran unopposed for re-election.

Hardy, a fourth-generation Nevadan from Henderson, is a small business owner who became interested in politics after watching her father, Mel Close, serve as speaker of the Assembly and president pro-tem of the state Senate. Joe Hardy was elected mayor of Boulder City this year.

In her most recent term, Hardy was the minority whip for her caucus and served on the Commerce and Labor, Education and Judiciary committees of the Assembly.

“I’ve always had an interest in government and politics and in service,” she said.

As a member of the political minority, Hardy said she has found success in supporting legislation that would be well-received by both sides of the political aisle.

She backs breaking up the Clark County School District and supports school choice. She also wants to decrease regulation and reduce taxes for small businesses and wants more severe penalties for “porch pirates” who steal packages delivered to doorsteps.

Hardy also is a rare pro-choice Republican who admired the career of former President Ronald Reagan because of his demeanor in office.

Hardy is endorsed by dozens of organizations as well as former Govs. Richard Bryan, a Democrat, and Robert List, a Republican, as well as former County Commissioner Bruce Woodbury and former Sen. Dr. Joe Hardy, who is unrelated to her.

Ramos, a first-time candidate, got into the race because he saw how the pandemic affected the school system and he wanted to help people.

“There are a lot of people struggling right now in challenging times and I just see people around me that their lives have been turned upside-down after this virus,” he said. “I felt that I could be more of use in this race and make more of an impact to the people around me by entering this race.”

Ramos believes there is a pathway to victory in the race by staging a grassroots campaign and meeting people door to door in the district.

Ramos said he admires former Denver Mayor and ex-Secretary of Transportation Federico Pena, who “opened my eyes to politics and was a minority candidate like me.”

“He wasn’t there to take pictures and leave,” Ramos said of Pena. “He rolled up his sleeve and did the work.”

He hopes to bring people together by dispelling anger and opening communication.

Ramos also is pro-choice on reproductive rights issues and said he’s never wavered from that.

Ramos said he knows Hardy will be a formidable opponent, but he thinks he can persuade people to look at him as a viable alternative. The district currently has 17,300 active registered Republicans to 14,800 active registered Democrats.

