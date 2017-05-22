Political vitriol sparks call for moderation in Nevada

Small business owner Ron Nelsen, center, is told to leave after interrupting U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a luncheon to discuss infrastructure projects at the Suncoast casino-hotel on Friday, May 12, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Everywhere Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller goes in Nevada, protesters seem to be waiting to pounce.

They disrupt his speeches and town halls screaming grievances. They lambaste the Nevada Republican for supporting President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks and executive orders. They accuse Heller of working against Latino and women’s rights.

It’s a scene that’s played out for Heller in Nevada — and for numerous GOP lawmakers around the country — since the 2016 election concluded.

Town halls, luncheons and rallies have been dominated by raucous protesters, often in a seemingly coordinated effort. But as the sea of heckling and protest continues to build, a call for moderation rings from both sides.

Brad Reiplinger, a 56-year-old Republican from Clark County, is dismayed that so much of the political debate is on the far ends of the spectrum — leaving little room for compromise.

“I don’t understand why there’s so much playing out on the fringes,” Reiplinger said. “It always has to be one way or the other.”

The protests have centered on the most partisan issues and often fail to resonate with the moderate base, said Billy Vassiliadis, an influential operatives for Democrats in Nevada and CEO of R&R Partners.

“Voters are sick of this. The average person is sick of this,” Vassiliadis said.

At a Latin Chamber of Commerce Luncheon in Las Vegas last week where Heller was the guest speaker, that animosity boiled over.

One-by-one, protesters stood up and shouted their displeasure with the state’s senior senator.

The hecklers’ anger didn’t escape Heller, who addressed the brewing anger.

“No matter where you stand on the issues of the day, there is one fact I think we can all agree on, and that is our country has never been more polarized,” Heller told the crowd. “There’s a lot of anger on both sides of the political aisle. More anger than I’ve seen in my political career.”

Voters feel like their voices aren’t behind heard, especially when they’re directed at Heller, said Annette Magnus, executive director of the progressive nonprofit Battle Born Progress. And that anger manifests into shouting matches with lawmakers like Heller, such was the scene at the Latin chamber lunch.

“We’re frustrated when they will not answer a question,” she said. “It’s about accountability.”

Jacob Deaville, president of the UNLV College Republicans, said the protests could backfire on Democrats.

“I think they’re effective at unifying Republicans,” Deaville, 21, said. “It makes us want to work that much harder together.”

“Downward spiral” of discourse

Vassiliadis, who worked for former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller’s campaign and was an adviser on the campaigns for President Barack Obama and longtime U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, said this “downward spiral” has been building for the better part of two decades.

Vassiliadis attributed that degradation of political deliberation to a plethora of issues: Americans isolating themselves within their own news bubbles thanks to the rise of social media, blocking out any views they might disagree with; network news channels that focus on the provocative over the substantive; and a political industry that has made campaigning a full-time job.

Another Clark County Republican, Lynda Delgado, summed up the problem in five words.

“We’re not good listeners anymore,” Delgado, 64, said.

But Vassiliadis said there’s some hope that discourse could return to a more civil, moderate level in time. And that hope lies in the Millennials, who he said put a larger value on social and civil responsibility compared to their older counterparts.

“I’m hoping that as that generation emerges and matures in their thinking, that the greater good takes over,” he said. “Because we’ve made a mess of it.”

